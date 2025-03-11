US dollar hits one-week high against Canadian dollar on Trump tariffs

NEW YORK :The U.S. dollar rose to a one-week high against the Canadian dollar on Tuesday after President Donald Trump hit Canada with more tariffs while the euro hit a new four-month peak against the U.S. currency on hopes a German defence spending deal.

Trump doubled his planned tariff on all steel and aluminium products imported from Canada, bringing the total to 50 per cent, in response to the province of Ontario applying a 25 per cent tariff on electricity sent to the U.S.

The U.S dollar strengthened 0.53 per cent against the Canadian dollar to C$1.4516 per dollar. It rose to as high as C$1.4521, its highest level since March 4.

Germany's Greens Party co-leader Franziska Brantner told Bloomberg News in an interview that her party was ready to negotiate a deal that would allow for increased state borrowing to boost defence spending and revive growth.

The euro rose to as high as $1.09305, its highest since November. It was last up 0.76 per cent on the day and has gained more than 4 per cent so far this month as Germany acts to ramp up defence spending.