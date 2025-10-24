US dollar lower after consumer prices increase less than expected

NEW YORK/LONDON :The U.S. dollar was lower on Friday after fresh U.S. inflation data showed that U.S. consumer prices increased slightly less than expected in September, keeping the Federal Reserve on track to cut interest rates again next week.

The Consumer Price Index rose 0.3 per cent last month after climbing 0.4 per cent in August, the Labor Department's Bureau of Labor Statistics said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI increasing 0.4 per cent and rising 3.1 per cent year-on-year.

The U.S. dollar index was last down 0.078 per cent at 98.86, after earlier falling as much as 0.2 per cent.