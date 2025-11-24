US dollar mixed as market digests Fed comments; yen slides

NEW YORK/LONDON :The U.S. dollar traded narrowly mixed on Monday, as investors weighed dovish remarks from Federal Reserve officials that boosted expectations for a rate cut next month, limiting the greenback's upside against some of the major currencies such as the euro and Swiss franc.

The U.S. currency, however, rose against the yen, as investors remained on the lookout for signs of official buying from Tokyo to stem the slide in the Japanese currency. The dollar also slightly gained versus commodity currencies such as the Australian and New Zealand units.

Volume was thinner than normal due to a holiday in Japan.

In mid-morning trading, the euro rose 0.1 per cent against the dollar to $1.1527, which put the dollar index down 0.1 per cent at 100.17. Against the Swiss franc, the dollar slid 0.2 per cent to 0.8074 franc.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Fed Governor Christopher Waller said on Monday that available data showed the U.S. job market remains weak enough to warrant another quarter-point rate cut at the U.S. central bank's December 9-10 policy meeting.

His remarks followed those of New York Fed President John Williams on Friday who said that the U.S. central bank can still cut interest rates "in the near term" without putting its inflation goal at risk.

Following their comments, Fed fund futures have increased the chances of an interest rate cut of a quarter-point next month to a nearly 80 per cent chance, from 30 per cent before their remarks, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.

Several regional Fed governors, however, argued for delaying further easing until there is clear evidence that inflation is on track to fall to the Fed's 2 per cent target from a still-elevated level.

"While the odds have crept up a little bit more today in favor of a rate cut next month, it seems to be having just a little impact on the dollar, which means that it's a bit of an open question," said Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global in New York.

Markets are also gearing up for potential catalysts, including the release of U.S. retail sales and producer prices data due later in the week.

YEN WOES, STERLING FLAT

The yen on Monday was the worst performer against the dollar, which rose 0.4 per cent to 157.07 yen, just shy of its 10-month high hit last week of 157.90..

Japan's currency has been sliding on a combination of looser fiscal policies and some of the lowest interest rates in the world, prompting traders to ask whether Japanese authorities might step in to stop their currency weakening further.

The yen, however, managed to gain some ground last Friday, bouncing from 10-month lows after Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama stepped up verbal intervention warnings to stem the currency's decline.

Traders see a risk of intervention somewhere between 158 and 162 yen per dollar, with Thanksgiving-thinned trade later in the week a possible window for authorities to step in.

Japan can actively intervene in the currency market to mitigate the negative economic impact of a weak yen, Takuji Aida, a private-sector member of a key government panel, said in a television program on public broadcaster NHK on Sunday.

Nick Rees, head of macro research at Monex Europe, said intervention would help slow the rise of the dollar against the yen but would not derail it completely, given that the dynamics underpinning such a move were unlikely to change anytime soon.

In other currency pairs, sterling was marginally softer at $1.3085 against the dollar ahead of Wednesday's budget announcement. Finance minister Rachel Reeves is seeking a balance between spending to support faltering growth and demonstrating to investors that Britain can meet its fiscal targets.

Cryptocurrency markets steadied over the weekend, but pressure resumed on bitcoin , which was down 1.8 per cent at $86,431.78.

Currency

bid

prices

at 24

November

03:45

p.m. GMT

Descript RIC Last U.S. Pct YTD High Low

ion Close Chang Pct Bid Bid

Previous e

Session

Dollar 100.2 100.24 -0.03 -7.64 per cent 100.29 100

index per cent .01

Euro/Dol 1.1523 1.1512 0.1 per cent 11.31 per cent $1.155 $1.

lar 1 150

3

Dollar/Y 156.95 156.42 0.46 per cent -0.13 per cent 157.14 156

en 5 .67

4

Euro/Yen 180.84​ 180.03 0.45 per cent 10.8 per cent 181.26 180

.2

Dollar/S 0.8086 0.8087 -0.02 -10.91 0.8102 0.8

wiss per cent per cent 061

Sterling 1.3083 1.3099 -0.09 4.64 per cent $1.311 $1.

/Dollar per cent 8 308

2​

Dollar/C 1.4109 1.4104 0.04 per cent -1.88 per cent 1.4118 1.4

anadian 093

Aussie/D 0.6458 0.6457 0.04 per cent 4.39 per cent $0.647 $0.

ollar 644

2

Euro/Swi 0.9316 0.9307 0.1 per cent -0.82 per cent 0.9326 0.9

ss 302

Euro/Ste 0.8805 0.8791 0.16 per cent 6.43 per cent 0.8819 0.8

rling 787

NZ 0.5607 0.5612 -0.06 0.22 per cent $0.561 0.5

Dollar/D per cent 8 598

ollar

Dollar/N 10.2357 10.2275 0.08 per cent -9.94 per cent 10.262 10.

orway ​ 3 213

3

Euro/Nor 11.794 11.7856 0.07 per cent 0.21 per cent 11.826 11.

way 785

Dollar/S 9.5599 9.5318 0.29 per cent -13.23 9.5616 9.5

weden per cent 259

Euro/Swe 11.0158 10.9845 0.29 per cent -3.93 per cent 11.018 10.

den 5 986