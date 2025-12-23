NEW ‌YORK, Dec 23 : The U.S. dollar curbed its losses against the yen and euro on Tuesday, after data showed the world's largest economy posted higher-than-expected ‌growth in the third ‌quarter, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve will pause cutting rates at its January meeting.

Data showed that U.S. gross domestic product rose at ‍a 4.3 per cent annualized rate in the last quarter, the first estimate from the Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic ​Analysis showed. ‌Economists polled by Reuters had forecast GDP would rise at ​a 3.3 per cent pace in the third ⁠quarter.

Following the report, ‌the dollar cut its losses ​against the yen to 156.11 yen, still down 0.6 per cent. The ‍euro also slid, paring gains against ⁠the dollar to $1.1786, still up 0.2 per cent ​on the day.

