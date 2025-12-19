WASHINGTON, Dec 18 : ‌The U.S. energy regulator on Thursday directed the largest U.S. grid operator, PJM Interconnection, to establish rules on the connection of artificial intelligence-driven data centers and other large electricity loads located next to power plants.

Backers of AI and other facilities that consume large amounts of power say that co-locating them near power plants offers efficiency benefits, including cutting the need for new transmission lines. ‌Opponents say it can damage grid reliability and raise power ‌bills for surrounding communities by reducing electricity available for public use.

The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission said the move will protect consumers in the mid-Atlantic region that serves about a fifth of Americans in 13 states and the District of Columbia.

Laura Swett, the FERC chairman, said the order was a "monumental step towards fortifying America's national and economic security in ‍the AI revolution," and would ensure power rates remain "just and reasonable."

Power bills for the region are expected to continue to rise after PJM on Wednesday reported fresh record-high capacity prices that reflected electricity demand by data centers overtaking supplies.

The expansion of Big Tech's data centers ​has driven up so-called capacity prices ‌in PJM by about 1,000 per cent over a roughly two-year period, intensifying energy affordability problems for those living and working in the region.

Rising costs in ​PJM have hit power bills in the grid's territory, with some areas seeing a more than 20 per cent ⁠jump in utility bills starting from last ‌summer.

FERC also took aim at PJM's open access transmission tariff, which the operator ​says governs its services in the region to allow for a fair and competitive wholesale electricity market.

The agency said the tariff was "unjust and unreasonable due ‍to a lack of clarity and consistency in the rates, terms, and conditions." It directed ⁠PJM to revise its tariff to detail the terms and conditions for interconnection customers to follow ​when using generating facilities to ‌serve co-located load.

PJM did not immediately respond to a request for ‍comment.

(Reporting ​by Timothy Gardner; Editing by Aurora Ellis)