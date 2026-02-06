US equity fund inflows ease as tech selloff weighs

Feb 6 : U.S. equity funds witnessed an easing of demand in the week through February 4 on caution over a selloff in software stocks, although strong earnings from Eli Lilly and Super Micro Computer offered some support.
Investors bought U.S. equity funds of $5.58 billion during the week, approximately a 48 per cent drop compared with the prior week's $10.82 billion net inflows, LSEG Lipper data showed.
Software shares came under pressure after AI developer Anthropic launched a legal plug-in for its generative AI chatbot last Friday, raising concerns over potential disruption to the sector.
U.S. large-cap funds saw $1.1 billion worth of inflows, while mid-cap and small-cap funds faced outflows of $1.59 billion and $1.67 billion, respectively.
Among sectoral funds, investors poured $2.11 billion into industrials and $1.44 billion into metals and mining but withdrew a sharp $2.34 billion from the technology sector.
U.S. bond funds attracted a fifth successive weekly inflow, to the tune of $11.11 billion in the most recent week.
Short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds saw $6.34 billion worth of net investments, the largest for a week since at least 2022.
Municipal debt funds and inflation-protected funds also drew a significant $2.38 billion and $1.34 billion, respectively.
U.S. money market funds, meanwhile, experienced $83.09 billion worth of net purchases, the largest since a $105.08 billion net inflow in the week to December 3.