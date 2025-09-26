US equity funds draw weekly inflows as AI boost sparks renewed demand

U.S. equity funds attracted fresh cash in the week to September 24, snapping two-weeks of outflows, as risk sentiment improved following Nvidia’s announcement of a potential $100 billion investment in OpenAI.

Investors bought a net $12.06 billion worth of U.S. equity funds during the week, after a $39.91 billion outflow in the prior seven days, data from LSEG Lipper showed.

U.S. large-cap equity funds attracted a net $16.94 billion, the largest weekly addition since April 9.

However, mid- and small-cap funds posted a net $1.64 billion and $71 million of outflows, respectively.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Sectoral funds added a net $407 million, with a net $1.11 billion flowing into the industrial sector.

U.S. bond funds drew a net $11.9 billion weekly investment, the highest since February, 2021, with the short-to-intermediate government and treasury funds segment receiving an $8.02 billion net weekly inflow.

General domestic taxable fixed income funds and short-to-intermediate investment-grade funds received a net $1.78 billion and $1.69 billion, respectively.

Money markets attracted $26.71 billion, the fourth weekly net investment in five weeks.