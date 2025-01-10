Logo
US to finalize Chinese vehicle crackdown rules next week, Raimondo says
FILE PHOTO: United States Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo attends Day one of the Democratic National Convention (DNC) in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., August 19, 2024. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

10 Jan 2025 01:43AM
WASHINGTON : The outgoing Biden administration plans to finalize rules next week cracking down on Chinese vehicle software and hardware, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters.

In September, the department proposed prohibiting key Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns, a move that would effectively bar Chinese cars and trucks from the U.S. market. "We wanted to hear from industry. We had to get it right," Raimondo said in an interview. "It's really important because we don't want two million Chinese cars on the road and then realize... we have a threat."

Source: Reuters

