US to finalize Chinese vehicle crackdown rules next week, Raimondo says

WASHINGTON : The outgoing Biden administration plans to finalize rules next week cracking down on Chinese vehicle software and hardware, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo told Reuters.

In September, the department proposed prohibiting key Chinese software and hardware in connected vehicles on American roads due to national security concerns, a move that would effectively bar Chinese cars and trucks from the U.S. market. "We wanted to hear from industry. We had to get it right," Raimondo said in an interview. "It's really important because we don't want two million Chinese cars on the road and then realize... we have a threat."