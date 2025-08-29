Logo
Logo

Business

US FTC chair alleges Gmail uses 'partisan filtering'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US FTC chair alleges Gmail uses 'partisan filtering'

US FTC chair alleges Gmail uses 'partisan filtering'

FILE PHOTO: The Google logo is seen outside the company's offices in London, Britain, June 24, 2025. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

29 Aug 2025 03:55AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :U.S. Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson alleged that Gmail uses what the FTC calls "partisan filtering" and raised the issue in a letter to the CEO of Google parent company Alphabet's, Sundar Pichai, the regulator said on Thursday.

"My understanding from recent reporting is that Gmail's spam filters routinely block messages from reaching consumers when those messages come from Republican senders but fail to block similar messages sent by Democrats," the letter released by the FTC claimed.

Google has denied similar claims from Republicans and conservatives in the past.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement