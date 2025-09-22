US H-1B visa clarification eases uncertainty, India's IT industry body says

The United States specifying that higher fees for H-1B visa applications will imposed only on new applications has helped reduce uncertainty, India's IT industry body Nasscom said on Monday.

Indian and India-centric companies operating in the U.S. have significantly reduced their reliance on H-1B visas, Nasscom said, adding that it expects only a marginal impact for the sector.

U.S. President Donald Trump imposed a $100,000 fee for new H-1B visas from Sunday.

The White House has clarified that the order applies only to new applicants and not holders of existing visas or those seeking renewals, addressing some of the confusion over who would be affected.