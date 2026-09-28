Logo
Logo

Business

US holiday online sales to grow 6.7% as discounts attract shoppers, Adobe Analytics forecasts
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US holiday online sales to grow 6.7% as discounts attract shoppers, Adobe Analytics forecasts

US holiday online sales to grow 6.7% as discounts attract shoppers, Adobe Analytics forecasts

FILE PHOTO: A worker gift wraps a holiday order for a customer at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Tracy, California, November 29, 2015. REUTERS/Fred Greaves/File Photo

28 Sep 2026 08:04PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Sept 28 : US online sales will likely grow 6.7 per cent this holiday season, nearly the same pace as last year, as promotions attract deal-seeking shoppers, Adobe Analytics forecast on Monday.

Higher household costs are turning shoppers more selective and value-seeking. Retailers, including Walmart, Kohl's and American Eagle, have raised concerns on consumers' spending capacity ahead of the key shopping period that drives end-of-year sales.

• Online November-December sales to grow to $275.1 billion from $257.8 billion a year earlier, Adobe Analytics forecast

• Discounts are expected to peak at 30 per cent on Cyber Monday, with the deepest markdowns for electronics and computers; Black Friday is likely to offer the best deals on TVs, toys, apparel, appliances and furniture

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• Cyber Monday likely to draw in the biggest spending at $15 billion — a 6.2 per cent increase after last year's 7.1 per cent

• Black Friday online sales seen rising 9.2 per cent to $12.9 billion, after last year's 9.1 per cent jump; Forecast for Thanksgiving online sales rise is 8.5 per cent, up from 5.3 per cent a year ago

• Adobe’s forecast is based on over 1 trillion visits to US retail sites, 100 million SKUs, and 18 product categories

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement