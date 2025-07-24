US House Democrats raise concerns about T-Mobile role in Trump Mobile service

WASHINGTON :Three Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee raised serious concerns about T-Mobile's involvement in the Trump Organization's self-branded mobile service and a $499 smartphone dubbed Trump Mobile.

Representatives Frank Pallone, the ranking member of the committee, and Doris Matsui and Yvette Clarke, asked T-Mobile CEO Mike Sievert to answer questions about the company's dealings with the Trump Organization.

"We are specifically concerned that T-Mobile’s business relationship with the Trump Organization — while Donald Trump is serving as President of the United States — presents a conflict of interest that will harm the American people," they wrote in a letter Wednesday.

T-Mobile did not immediately comment on Wednesday.

Trump Mobile is powered by Liberty Mobile Wireless, a Florida-based company founded in 2018 by entrepreneur Matthew Lopatin. The company is a mobile virtual network operator, renting bandwidth from major carriers such as T-Mobile to offer its own service under a different name.

"We are highly skeptical of the recent developments between T-Mobile and the Trump Organization and are deeply concerned about the legal and ethical implications of this arrangement, including on our nation’s spectrum policies," the Democrats said, asking for answers to a series of questions by August 6.

The lawmakers want Sievert to disclose whether he or any other employee had communications with Donald Trump, anyone representing the White House, or anyone representing the Trump Organization about Trump Mobile since January 20. They also want to know if the company has a deal directly with the Trump Organization and if so, how much it will receive.

Republican Donald Trump began serving his second term as president on January 20.

Earlier this month, the Federal Communications Commission approved two T-Mobile deals that would expand the wireless carrier's network, after the company ended its diversity, equity and inclusion programs under pressure from the Trump administration.