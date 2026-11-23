WASHINGTON, Nov 22 : Americans should expect more technology outages and disruptions as companies and government agencies replace aging systems, the top US intelligence official said on Sunday.

"And as part of that ongoing upgrade, we are going to have glitches, gaps, interruptions in service," Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told CNN's "State of the Union" program. "That is going to happen."

Clayton was interviewed on Sunday morning news programs days after President Donald Trump attributed a recent spate of technology failures to upgrades of companies' technology systems. Clayton said the upgrades were necessary to improve performance and cybersecurity as technological advances strain older systems.

A string of technology failures this month disrupted critical US systems, including a nationwide halt to air travel, a Microsoft outage that hit email services, a technical glitch that affected several major banks and a temporary disruption to the National Security Agency's network.

Speaking on the ABC program "This Week," Clayton reiterated his previous statements that those outages were not the result of coordinated or state-sponsored actions, attributing them to technical upgrades.

Clayton declined to discuss specifics of separate reports of cyberattacks on the FBI and Department of Agriculture, saying he expects investigators to provide answers "in due course."