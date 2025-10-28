US judge decertifies Apple app store class action

A federal judge on Monday decertified a class action by tens of millions of Apple customers who accused the company of monopolizing the market for iPhone apps by banning purchases outside its App Store, leading to higher prices.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, reversed her February 2024 decision allowing Apple account holders who spent $10 or more on app or in-app content to sue as a group.

Rogers said the plaintiffs "failed to provide a model capable of reliably showing classwide injury and damages in one stroke."