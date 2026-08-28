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US judge rules Pentagon blacklisting of Anthropic unlawful
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US judge rules Pentagon blacklisting of Anthropic unlawful

US judge rules Pentagon blacklisting of Anthropic unlawful

FILE PHOTO: Anthropic logo is seen in this illustration taken May 20, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

28 Aug 2026 09:22AM
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WASHINGTON, Aug 27 : A U.S. judge ruled on Thursday that the Pentagon's blacklisting of Anthropic was unlawful.

"The undisputed record shows that the challenged actions constituted unlawful retaliation in violation of the First Amendment, and that Anthropic was denied the pre-deprivation process required under the Fifth Amendment," U.S. District Judge Rita F. Lin wrote in a ruling.

"The record further shows no material dispute that Secretary Hegseth’s decision to designate Anthropic a supply chain risk violated the governing statutory scheme...and was arbitrary and capricious."

Source: Reuters
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