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US Justice Dept tells staff to call AI 'super intelligence' under Trump order
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US Justice Dept tells staff to call AI 'super intelligence' under Trump order

US Justice Dept tells staff to call AI 'super intelligence' under Trump order
FILE PHOTO: "AI Artificial Intelligence" words, a keyboard and a robotics hand in this illustration taken, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo
US Justice Dept tells staff to call AI 'super intelligence' under Trump order
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Justice Department logo or seal showing Justice Department headquarters, known as "Main Justice," is seen behind the podium in the Department's headquarters briefing room before a news conference with the Attorney General in Washington, January 24, 2023. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo
07 Oct 2026 04:12AM
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WASHINGTON, Oct 6 : The US Justice Department directed its employees on Tuesday to use the words "super intelligence" instead of "artificial intelligence" when ​referring to the technology in most circumstances, including in court, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

• The directive from acting Deputy Attorney General Trent McCotter follows US President Donald Trump's executive order last week mandating the switch within federal agencies, which Trump said would more accurately reflect the potential of the rapidly advancing technology.

• DOJ employees are to use the words "super intelligence" and "SI" in place of AI "to the maximum extent permitted by law" in public communications, policy documents and other official records, according to the memo. The directive "shall extend to court filings when appropriate," the memo says.

• Public perception of artificial intelligence has soured in the wake of hacking incidents that have raised questions about safety.

• Trump has resisted new regulations for the technology but has said the Justice Department would rein it in if necessary.

Source: Reuters
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