Logo
Logo

Business

US not eyeing stake in Nvidia, Treasury Secretary Bessent says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US not eyeing stake in Nvidia, Treasury Secretary Bessent says

US not eyeing stake in Nvidia, Treasury Secretary Bessent says
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent speaks to reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 27, 2025. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
US not eyeing stake in Nvidia, Treasury Secretary Bessent says
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Nvidia logo is seen in this illustration taken, January 27, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo/File Photo
27 Aug 2025 08:26PM (Updated: 27 Aug 2025 08:38PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON :A U.S. stake in chipmaker Nvidia is "not on the table" Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday.

"I don't think Nvidia needs financial support, so that seems not on the table right now," he said in an interview on Fox Business' "Mornings with Maria" program.

Bessent raised the possibility that the administration could take stakes in other industries.

"Could there be other industries where that we're reshaping, something like ship building? Sure, there could be things like that," Bessent said.

The Trump administration last week announced a near-10 per cent stake in chipmaker Intel. It previously intervened to complete the purchase of U.S. Steel by Japan's Nippon Steel in June, taking what Trump called a "golden share" that gives Washington say over its operations.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement