US nuclear weapons agency breached in Microsoft SharePoint hack, Bloomberg News reports
FILE PHOTO: A view shows a Microsoft logo at Microsoft offices in Issy-les-Moulineaux near Paris, France, January 9, 2025. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

23 Jul 2025 08:55AM
U.S. National Nuclear Security Administration was among those breached by a hack of Microsoft's SharePoint document management software, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

Bloomberg reported that no sensitive or classified information is known to have been compromised in the attack on the National Nuclear Security Administration, the agency responsible for maintaining and designing the nation's cache of nuclear weapons.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

The U.S. Energy Department, U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, and Microsoft did not immediately respond to request for comments from Reuters.

Source: Reuters
