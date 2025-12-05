Logo
Logo

Business

US official denounces EU's fine of Musk's X, says Europe is taxing Americans
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US official denounces EU's fine of Musk's X, says Europe is taxing Americans

US official denounces EU's fine of Musk's X, says Europe is taxing Americans

FILE PHOTO: Teenagers pose for a photo while holding smartphones in front of a X logo in this illustration taken September 11, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

05 Dec 2025 10:38PM (Updated: 05 Dec 2025 10:46PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

(Refiles to add story identifier for some readers, no change to content of story)

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 : The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission denounced the EU's fine of Elon Musk's social media company X on Friday for breaching EU online content rules.

"Once again, Europe is fining a successful U.S. tech company for being a successful U.S. tech company," FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in an X post. "Europe is taxing Americans to subsidize a continent held back by Europe’s own suffocating regulations."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement