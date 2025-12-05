US official denounces EU's fine of Musk's X, says Europe is taxing Americans

(Refiles to add story identifier for some readers, no change to content of story)

WASHINGTON, Dec 5 : The chairman of the U.S. Federal Communications Commission denounced the EU's fine of Elon Musk's social media company X on Friday for breaching EU online content rules.

"Once again, Europe is fining a successful U.S. tech company for being a successful U.S. tech company," FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said in an X post. "Europe is taxing Americans to subsidize a continent held back by Europe’s own suffocating regulations."