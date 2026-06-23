US opens probe into fatal Tesla crash into Texas home

WASHINGTON, June 22 : A U.S. agency on Monday said it is opening a new special crash investigation into the June 19 fatal crash of a Tesla Model 3 that struck a Katy, Texas, home allegedly using an advanced driver assistance system that fatally injured a 76-year-old woman.

Since 2016, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened more than three dozen Tesla special crash investigations where advanced driver assistance systems such as Autopilot were suspected of being used with 20 crash deaths reported.