Business

US regulator places Google Payment Corp under supervision
FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 29, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

07 Dec 2024 05:35AM
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau published an order on Friday establishing supervisory authority over Google Payment Corp., the regulatory agency said in a statement.

Source: Reuters

