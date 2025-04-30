US Senate Commerce panel advances NASA, FCC nominees

WASHINGTON :The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Wednesday voted to advance President Donald Trump's nominees to head NASA and to serve as commissioner on the Federal Communications Commission.

Trump's pick to head the space agency entrepreneur Jared Isaacman, CEO of payment processing company Shift4 Payments, is a close partner of Elon Musk's SpaceX who has flown to space twice as a private astronaut on the company's spacecraft.

The panel also approved the nomination of Olivia Trusty, a Senate aide, who would give Republicans three votes on the five-member FCC.