WASHINGTON, Nov 17 : Democratic lawmakers on Tuesday urged the Federal Aviation Administration to immediately pause deployment of additional Juniper routers pending further testing after a nationwide ground stop last week led to the cancellation of more than 18,000 flights.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said Monday it remains unclear why a Juniper router installed by L3Harris Technologies in a remote Arkansas facility triggered a nearly five-hour nationwide aviation ground stop, the longest in the United States since the September 11, 2001 attacks.

"Based on information provided to our offices from L3 Harris, the copper-to-fiber transition involves converting 3,648 routers to Juniper devices. To date, it is our understanding that 400 devices have been installed, and 69 are operational," wrote the 13 Democratic senators on the Senate Commerce Committee led by Maria Cantwell.

"With thousands of conversions remaining, FAA must address outstanding safety and reliability concerns before expanding installation."