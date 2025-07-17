US solar panel makers seek tariffs on imports from Indonesia, India, Laos

A group of U.S. solar panel manufacturers asked the Commerce Department to impose anti-dumping and countervailing duties on imports from Indonesia, India and Laos, according to documents on an agency web site.

The petition is the latest effort by the small U.S. solar manufacturing industry to seek trade relief to protect billions of dollars of investment and compete with goods produced mainly by Chinese companies overseas.

The Alliance for American Solar Manufacturing and Trade, which filed the petition, includes First Solar, Hanwha's Qcells, Talon PV and Mission Solar.

The group has succeeded previously in winning tariffs on imports from countries in Southeast Asia including Malaysia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Thailand.

Those tariffs were finalized earlier this year, prompting some global producers to shift production to Indonesia and Laos. The alliance accuses Indian manufacturers, too, of dumping cheap goods in the United States to undercut domestic producers.

"We have always said, vigorous enforcement of our trade laws is critical to the success of this industry,” Tim Brightbill, lead attorney for the petitioners, said in a statement.