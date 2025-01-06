Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US Steel, Nippon move court against Biden blocking $14.9 billion deal
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

US Steel, Nippon move court against Biden blocking $14.9 billion deal

US Steel, Nippon move court against Biden blocking $14.9 billion deal

FILE PHOTO: Nippon Steel logo is displayed at the company's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan April 1, 2024. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

06 Jan 2025 08:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel said on Monday they had filed two lawsuits after U.S. President Joe Biden blocked the $14.9 billion buyout of the American steelmaker by the Japanese company.

One lawsuit asked a court to set aside Biden's order and the review process by a U.S. government panel.

The second lawsuit is against Cleveland-Cliffs, its CEO Lourenco Goncalves, and USW union President David McCall "for their illegal and coordinated actions" aimed at preventing the deal, U.S. Steel and Nippon Steel said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement