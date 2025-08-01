Logo
US stock futures extend losses after July jobs data
A Wall Street plate is seen on a street vendor stall outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., July 11, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon
01 Aug 2025 08:43PM
U.S. stock index futures extended losses on Friday after a weaker-than-expected July jobs report elevated concerns about the health of the labor market amid uncertainties about U.S. trade policies.

A Labor Department report showed the U.S. economy added 73,000 jobs in July, compared with economists' estimate of a rise of 110,000.

The unemployment rate stood at 4.2 per cent, in line with expectations, while average earnings rose 0.3 per cent on a monthly basis against a forecast of 0.3 per cent growth.

At 08:30 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were down 425 points, or 0.96 per cent, S&P 500 E-minis were down 65 points, or 1.02 per cent, and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 269.75 points, or 1.15 per cent.

Source: Reuters
