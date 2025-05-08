Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

US tariff uncertainty weighs on Infineon's revenue outlook
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US tariff uncertainty weighs on Infineon's revenue outlook

US tariff uncertainty weighs on Infineon's revenue outlook

The logo of semiconductor manufacturer Infineon is seen at its Austrian headquarters in Villach, Austria, June 3, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

08 May 2025 05:34PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

FRANKFURT :German chipmaker Infineon Technologies reported stable order intake on Thursday but lowered its full-year revenue outlook due to uncertainty over global tariff disputes.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said tariffs on semiconductor chips would start at "25 per cent, or higher," rising substantially over the course of a year, but has not specified when these would come into effect, putting chipmakers in limbo.

"Given that order intake still shows no signs at all of slowing down, we can only guesstimate the effects of tariff disputes," CEO Jochen Hanebeck said in a statement.

He added the company had applied a haircut of 10 per cent of expected revenue in the last quarter of its fiscal year, which ends on September 30.

In its 2024 fiscal year, revenue came in at 15 billion euros ($17 billion). Infineon previously expected flat or slightly higher revenue this year.

"Without the haircut the forecast would have remained essentially unchanged," Infineon said, adding that new exchange rate assumptions also weighed on its outlook.

Infineon now expects an operating margin in the mid-teens percentage range, narrowing down the previous mid-to-high-teens range.

($1 = 0.8860 euros)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement