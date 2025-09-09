Logo
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Logo

Business

US tariffs on Japanese goods to be cut by Sept 16, Japan's Akazawa says on X
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Logo

Recent Searches

Trending Topics

CNA Explains China Indonesia Malaysia artificial intelligence Israel-Hamas war Trump podcasts Wellness
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

US tariffs on Japanese goods to be cut by Sept 16, Japan's Akazawa says on X

US tariffs on Japanese goods to be cut by Sept 16, Japan's Akazawa says on X

FILE PHOTO: Japan's Economic Revitalization Minister Ryosei Akazawa speaks to the press upon his arrival at Haneda Airport, a day after ministerial talks on tariffs, with U.S. President Donald Trump joining the negotiators, in Tokyo, Japan, April 18, 2025. REUTERS/Issei Kato/File Photo

09 Sep 2025 07:37AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

TOKYO :U.S. tariffs on Japanese goods including cars and auto parts are set to be lowered by September 16, Japan's tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said in an X post on Tuesday.

Citing a U.S. Federal Register document dated September 9 that formalised President Donald Trump's executive order on the U.S.-Japan trade deal, Akazawa said the revised tariff rates on Japanese goods will take effect within seven days from its publication.

Trump's signing of the order last week cleared uncertainties around when the U.S. will implement lower 15 per cent tariffs on Japanese cars, more than a month after the two countries reached agreement in July.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement