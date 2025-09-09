US tariffs on Japanese goods to be cut by Sept 16, Japan's Akazawa says on X

TOKYO :U.S. tariffs on Japanese goods including cars and auto parts are set to be lowered by September 16, Japan's tariff negotiator Ryosei Akazawa said in an X post on Tuesday.

Citing a U.S. Federal Register document dated September 9 that formalised President Donald Trump's executive order on the U.S.-Japan trade deal, Akazawa said the revised tariff rates on Japanese goods will take effect within seven days from its publication.

Trump's signing of the order last week cleared uncertainties around when the U.S. will implement lower 15 per cent tariffs on Japanese cars, more than a month after the two countries reached agreement in July.