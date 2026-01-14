US teachers union says it's leaving X over sexualized AI images of children

WASHINGTON, Jan 13 : The American Federation of Teachers says it is leaving X, citing the social media site's creation and dissemination of "sickening" images of children in various states of undress.

In an interview with Reuters, AFT President Randi Weingarten said that the site had already been degraded by extremists and trolls since Elon Musk's 2022 takeover, before which the platform was known as Twitter. But the recent proliferation of nonconsensual images of women and children in bikinis or underwear generated by X's artificial intelligence chatbot, Grok, had made the site unusable, she said.

“The Grok AI image generator, with no safeguards, was the last straw," she said. "From tomorrow on, we're not using Twitter, or X."

X didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment on the AFT's announcement. Another company owned by Musk, xAI, sent a generic response when contacted for comment on the AFT's decision.