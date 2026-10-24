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US telecom operators wobble after report SpaceX in talks for cell sites 
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US telecom operators wobble after report SpaceX in talks for cell sites 

US telecom operators wobble after report SpaceX in talks for cell sites 

FILE PHOTO: Elon Musk, Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, gestures as he attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre in Paris, France, June 16, 2023. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes/File Photo

24 Oct 2026 12:36AM
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Oct 23 : US telecom stocks declined on Friday after a report that SpaceX was seeking thousands of cell sites for a fourth wireless carrier, fueling concerns over fresh competition.

Elon Musk's rocket and space technology company was in talks to access at least 80,000 cell sites to build its wireless carrier from scratch, Bloomberg News reported late on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

AT&T fell 5.6 per cent to a more than three-month low, Verizon lost 1.6 per cent and T-Mobile shed 5 per cent. 

Germany's Deutsche Telekom, which holds an over 50 per cent stake in T-Mobile, lost 3.2 per cent.

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"The competitive impact may still be years away, but anticipation alone, reinforced by each successive spectrum and infrastructure move, is likely to remain an overhang on sector sentiment," Bernstein analysts said in a note.

Tower operators and SpaceX did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The report comes weeks after SpaceX acquired low-band spectrum to advance its carrier plans, mounting a direct, orbital challenge to legacy wireless giants in the US and sending AT&T and Verizon shares to their worst one-day falls in more than two decades.

Bernstein analysts said that an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) deal with SpaceX may not appeal to telecom operators, but a unified stance against one has done little to lift sentiment, leaving carriers to reassess their options.

SpaceX's Starlink has been generating revenue from internet services in sparsely populated and rural areas, but becoming a true rival to major carriers will require years of work and a terrestrial network.

Tower operator Crown Castle, however, surged 11.6 per cent after the report identified it as one of the cellular infrastructure companies SpaceX was in talks with. 

Other operators also rose, with American Tower up 4.9 per cent and SBA Communications adding 4.6 per cent. 

Shares of SpaceX rose 1.7 per cent. 

Source: Reuters
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