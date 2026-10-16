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US tells election officials to be on guard against AI-powered tricks ahead of midterms
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US tells election officials to be on guard against AI-powered tricks ahead of midterms

US tells election officials to be on guard against AI-powered tricks ahead of midterms
FILE PHOTO: Irwin County Elections Supervisor Ethan Compton shows a tamper evident security seal protecting voting equipment at the Irwin County Board of Elections and Registrations offices in Ocilla, Georgia, US, August 31, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
US tells election officials to be on guard against AI-powered tricks ahead of midterms
FILE PHOTO: Bartow County Elections Supervisor Joseph Kirk demonstrates a voting machine in Cartersville, Georgia, US, September 2, 2026. REUTERS/Brian Snyder/File Photo
16 Oct 2026 11:06PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2026 11:09PM)
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WASHINGTON, Oct 16 : The FBI and the US cyber defense agency CISA are urging election officials - and the American public - to be on guard against AI-powered tricks ahead of next month's midterm elections.

Here are more details:

• An alert issued Friday by CISA and the FBI says that hackers may try to disrupt the midterm elections using bogus text messages and emails aimed at stealing passwords or other sensitive data.

• The alert says that "election officials, candidates, and their political organizations are attractive targets to malicious cyber criminals."

• The alert says that "super intelligence," a Trump-approved term for AI, is allowing hackers to sharpen their rogue emails and texts to make them look and sound more convincing.

Source: Reuters
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