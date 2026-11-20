Nov 19 : The US government was warned in a report it commissioned about major national security risks from weaknesses in the country's telecom networks in 2022, two years before sweeping Chinese-linked cyberespionage known as Salt Typhoon.

The report commissioned by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said US telecommunications networks contained "major structural vulnerabilities" and could be compromised from anywhere in the world.

US officials have previously alleged that hackers targeted nine telecom companies, including Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile and Lumen, during the 2024 Salt Typhoon campaign and stole telephone audio intercepts and a large tranche of call-record data.

The report, disclosed as part of a lawsuit, has been reviewed by Reuters.

Details of the report were first reported by Bloomberg News on Thursday.

The June 2022 report described US telecom infrastructure as one in a "perilous and untenable situation," and added that international interconnects could provide attackers with "trusted" access. "The fact that US national networks can be readily compromised from anywhere in the world is not yet widely understood."

CISA withheld the report from public release for four years and resisted congressional pressure to publish it, according to Bloomberg News.

The agency did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Ron Wyden, a Democratic senator from Oregon, pushed for the release of the report last year. He had said in a statement, "Congress would have had ample time to require mandatory cybersecurity standards for phone companies, in time to prevent the Salt Typhoon hacks" had the report been made public when it was first written.