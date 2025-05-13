US weighs letting UAE buy over a million advanced Nvidia chips, Bloomberg News reports

The Trump administration is weighing a deal that would allow the UAE to import more than a million advanced Nvidia chips, a quantity that far exceeds limits under Biden-era AI chip regulations, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The deal, which is still being negotiated and could change, would let the UAE import 500,000 of the most advanced chips on the market each year from now to 2027, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

While one-fifth would be set aside for the Abu Dhabi AI firm G42, the rest will go to U.S. companies building data centers in the Gulf nation, according to the report.

The Department of Commerce and Nvidia did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.