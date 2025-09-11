Logo
US will sort out trade with India, Commerce Secretary Lutnick says in CNBC interview
US will sort out trade with India, Commerce Secretary Lutnick says in CNBC interview

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick testifies before a House Appropriations Committee hearing on U.S. President Donald Trump's budget request for the Department of Commerce, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 5, 2025. REUTERS/Leah Millis/File Photo

11 Sep 2025 10:52PM (Updated: 11 Sep 2025 10:54PM)
WASHINGTON :U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said on Thursday he believes the United States will sort out a trade deal with India as soon as that country stops buying Russian oil.

Asked on CNBC what trade issue he was most focused on, Lutnick mentioned India and said: "Well, we're going to sort out India," once it stops buying Russian oil.

Lutnick also said "we have a big deal coming with Taiwan" and he said a trade agreement would probably get done with Switzerland.

On South Korea, he said: "We made a deal, but let's see if they come through with the paperwork."

He would not comment on whether an immigration raid on a Hyundai plant in Georgia had delayed finalization of that deal.

Source: Reuters
