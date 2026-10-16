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US's AI task force sets path for study and reviews, leader tells CNBC
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US's AI task force sets path for study and reviews, leader tells CNBC

US's AI task force sets path for study and reviews, leader tells CNBC

FILE PHOTO: An AI (Artificial Intelligence) sign is seen at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China July 6, 2023. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

16 Oct 2026 09:47PM (Updated: 16 Oct 2026 09:50PM)
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WASHINGTON, Oct 16 : A new government task force on AI used its inaugural meeting to set up protocols, a risk study and various committees, Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton told CNBC on Friday, a day after gathering in Washington. 

Clayton leads the group, which Trump has dubbed the Super Intelligence Task Force to use his preferred term for artificial intelligence, along with Office of Personnel Management Director Scott Kupor, Federal Trade Commission Chairman Andrew Ferguson and Defense Department technology lead Emil Michael.     

Here are some of his comments:

• "We set out a protocol and a path for making sure that those accords are implemented and that we're in dialogue with the frontier labs."

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• David Sachs will lead a risk study

• Three committees were established: reporting and response led by Michael; critical infrastructure led by Kupor; and law enforcement and responsibility led by Ferguson

• Workforce and economic impacts will be reported to the Department of Labor

• Clayton also told CNBC that any AI wrongdoing would be enforced through FTC or the Justice Department

• A White House readout of the first meeting, released late on Thursday, said the task force formally established the group for 120 days

• The readout also noted that a working group on implementation of the White House Accord would be led by Clayton along with National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross

• According to the White House, Michael's role would include reviewing and developing "protocols and mechanisms for labs to provide early warnings and systemized notifications to the government of breaches, hacks, jailbreaks, and other issues"

Source: Reuters
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