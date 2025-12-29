Verisk pulls plug on $2.4 billion AccuLynx deal

Dec ‌29 : Data analytics firm Verisk said on Monday it had pulled the plug on its planned $2.35 billion acquisition of roofing software maker AccuLynx.

Verisk said the ‌decision follows a notification ‌from the Federal Trade Commission that it had not completed its review of the transaction by the termination date of December 26.

The ‍company in July had unveiled its deal to acquire AccuLynx, which was initially expected to close by ​the third quarter ‌of 2025.

"AccuLynx has notified Verisk that it believes Verisk’s ​termination of the merger agreement is invalid. ⁠Verisk strongly disagrees ‌with this assertion and ​intends to vigorously defend against any such assertions," Verisk said ‍in a statement.

AccuLynx did not immediately ⁠respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting ​by Arasu Kannagi ‌Basil in Bengaluru; ‍Editing ​by Shreya Biswas)