Verizon's network down for tens of thousands of users in US, Downdetector shows

Jan 14 : Telecom operator Verizon Communications' network was down for tens of thousands of users in the U.S. on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

Verizon said it was aware of the issue and that its engineers are working to identify and solve it.

"We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience."

There were more than 130,000 incidents of people reporting issues with Verizon's services around 1:11 pm ET, according to Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

There were also reports of more than 1,700 incidents each for T-Mobile's and AT&T's services, according to Downdetector.

AT&T and T-Mobile did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the outages.

The actual number of affected users may differ from what is shown on Downdetector, as the reports are submitted by users.

Verizon had faced a nationwide wireless outage in late 2024 that impacted over 100,000 users at its peak. The outage drew the Federal Communications Commission's attention after several services were impacted and iPhone users were stuck in "SOS" mode.