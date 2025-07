STOCKHOLM :Swedish streaming group Viaplay Group said on Thursday it had agreed to buy the remaining 50 per cent stake in Allente Group from Norway's Telenor for 1.1 billion Swedish crowns ($113 million).

Viaplay said in a statement it would finance the deal, which would make it the sole owner of the provider of broadband and satellite TV, through available cash and a new 1.73 billion crown loan facility.

($1 = 9.7356 Swedish crowns)