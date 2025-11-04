Victoria's Secret faces fresh pressure from Brett Blundy's BBRC for board changes

Lingerie maker Victoria's Secret's major shareholder, BBRC International, on Tuesday called for the removal of Chair Donna James and requested a board seat for its founder Brett Blundy.

Victoria's Secret shares fell about 2 per cent in early trading after The Wall Street Journal first reported on the letter to investors from the private investment firm's founder and Australian billionaire.

The company did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

BBRC, an investor in Victoria's Secret since 2022, has been advocating for board changes over the past two years.

Subscribe to our Chief Editor’s Week in Review Our chief editor shares analysis and picks of the week's biggest news every Saturday. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The investment firm holds about 12.9 per cent of Victoria's Secret's shares, making it the company's second-largest investor, according to LSEG data.

In May, after Blundy's firm further increased its stake, Victoria's Secret adopted a shareholder rights plan.

Blundy said in the letter, which is now publicly available, that his appointment would fill "key gaps and boost market confidence".

"Absent the Board reevaluating its posture and demonstrating a genuine willingness to engage in good faith, BBRC intends to replace directors at next year's annual meeting of stockholders – if not sooner," Blundy wrote.

In June, activist investor and New York-based hedge fund Barington Capital Group also pushed the company to alter its board and end the "poison pill" plan.