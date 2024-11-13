Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam Airlines to request bids for 50 narrowbody jets next year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Vietnam Airlines to request bids for 50 narrowbody jets next year

Vietnam Airlines to request bids for 50 narrowbody jets next year

FILE PHOTO: An aircraft of the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines taxis at Noi Bai airport in Hanoi, Vietnam December 23, 2020. Picture taken December 23, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

13 Nov 2024 01:54PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANDAR SERI BEGAWAN : Vietnam Airlines will issue a request for proposal to aircraft manufacturers next year to purchase 50 narrowbody jets, its CEO said on Wednesday.

The carrier last year signed a provisional deal with Boeing for 50 737 MAX planes that has yet to be finalised.

"In Vietnam we have to go through the bidding process, we have to open to others... the door is still open for everyone," Vietnam Airlines CEO Le Hong Ha told Reuters on the sidelines of an Association of Asia-Pacific Airlines event in Brunei. "Boeing is one option, they have a very good offer for us."

Airbus and Boeing are the main global manufacturers of single-aisle aircraft, with Airbus' A320neo family competing against the 737 MAX. Vietnam Airlines' current narrowbody fleet consists of only Airbus planes, according to its website.

The airline needs 170 new aircraft by 2035, its CEO said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement