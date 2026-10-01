Logo
Logo

Business

Vietnam extends fuel tax relief measures until end-2026
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Vietnam extends fuel tax relief measures until end-2026

Vietnam extends fuel tax relief measures until end-2026

An employee pumps petrol for clients at a petrol station in Hanoi, Vietnam December 20, 2106. REUTERS/Kham

01 Oct 2026 11:22AM (Updated: 01 Oct 2026 11:39AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI, Oct 1 : Vietnam is extending a package of fuel-tax relief measures to the end of 2026, after having introduced them earlier this year to help stabilise the domestic market amid supply concerns due to war in the Middle East.

• Extending the package would help ensure energy security, stabilise the economy, contain inflation and support business activity, while allowing companies to diversify fuel import sources and reduce dependence on traditional suppliers, the government said in a statement on Thursday.

• Under a resolution signed on September 30, reduced import tariffs on gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, jet fuel and key refinery feedstocks were extended to December 31.

• The import tariff reductions include a cut in the preferential import duty on gasoline to 0 per cent from 10 per cent. Tariffs on diesel, fuel oil, kerosene and jet fuel remain at 0 per cent instead of 7 per cent, according to the government, and tariffs on several petrochemical feedstocks have also been reduced to zero.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

• An environmental protection tax rate and a value-added tax rate for gasoline and petroleum products will also remain at zero until the end of 2026.

• The measures were initially introduced in March and have since been extended several times.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement