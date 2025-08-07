Vietnam PM tells central bank to remove cap on credit growth from 2026

HANOI :Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has told the country's central bank to remove a cap on credit growth in the banking system from next year, the government said on Thursday.

The central bank should, instead, develop a set of standards for banks to operate in an "efficient and healthy" manner, the government said in a statement.

The State Bank of Vietnam has set an annual cap on credit growth in the banking system as a way to control the flow of money into the economy and maintain the system's stability. The cap for this year stands at 16 per cent.