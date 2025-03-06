Logo
Vietnam posts $1.55 billion trade deficit in February
Vietnam posts $1.55 billion trade deficit in February

FILE PHOTO: Labourers paint on ceramic products at an assembly of Hai Duong ceramic factory in Hai Duong province, Vietnam July 24, 2020. REUTERS/Kham/File Photo

06 Mar 2025 10:16AM (Updated: 06 Mar 2025 10:47AM)
HANOI : Vietnam's trade deficit was $1.55 billion in February, compared with a $3.02 billion surplus posted in January, and industrial production surged by 17.2 per cent from a year earlier, government data released on Thursday showed.

The Southeast Asian nation, a significant regional manufacturing hub, is heavily dependent on export-driven economic growth and faces risks from rising global trade disputes, including the potential imposition of tariffs by the United States.  (This story has been corrected to change the January trade surplus to $3.02 billion, not $3.3 billion, in paragraph 1)

Source: Reuters
