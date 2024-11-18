Vietnam says its coal-fired power plants to operate at high levels next year

HANOI: Coal-fired power plants in Vietnam are expected to operate at high levels next year to meet the country's rising demand for electricity, the government said on Monday (Nov 18).

Most of the coal-fired power plants will operate for 6,400-6,500 hours in the year, the government said in a statement, adding that power consumption was forecast to rise 11 per cent to 14 per cent next year.

The regional manufacturing hub has been seeking to boost its use of renewable energy sources, but regulatory hurdles put its offshore wind and LNG power targets at risk while coal maintains a prominent role in its power mix.

Coal-fired power plants accounted for 48.7 per cent of Vietnam's total electricity output of 256.7 billion kilowatt hours in the first 10 months of this year, according to data from state utility EVN.

"The mobilisation rate of coal-fired power plants will remain high, especially in the northern area," the government said.

All coal power plants must be ready with coal supplies plans by the end of this year, it said.