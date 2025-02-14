Vietnam says ready to import more US farm goods as trade risks rise

HANOI : Vietnam is ready to open its market and import more agricultural products from the United States, its trade minister Nguyen Hong Dien said.

Vietnam is facing risks from intensifying global trade disputes, including new duties from the U.S., its largest export market.

"The two countries need to further strengthen cooperation in the agricultural sector so that each side can diversify products and supply chains," Dien told U.S. ambassador to Hanoi Marc Knapper at a meeting earlier this week, the Vietnamese government said in a statement on Friday.

He said Vietnam also hopes the U.S. would further open its market for Vietnamese farm produce.

Vietnam is the U.S.'s 9th largest export market for agricultural products such as meat, fruit, corn and dairy products.

Vietnam's trade surplus with the United States hit a record high of more than $123 billion last year, U.S. data showed.