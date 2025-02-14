Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Vietnam says ready to import more US farm goods as trade risks rise
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Vietnam says ready to import more US farm goods as trade risks rise

Vietnam says ready to import more US farm goods as trade risks rise

FILE PHOTO: Corn falls out the hands of Farmer Dan Henebry at his farm in Buffalo, Illinois, U.S., February 18, 2024. REUTERS/Lawrence Bryant/File Photo

14 Feb 2025 12:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HANOI : Vietnam is ready to open its market and import more agricultural products from the United States, its trade minister Nguyen Hong Dien said.

Vietnam is facing risks from intensifying global trade disputes, including new duties from the U.S., its largest export market.

"The two countries need to further strengthen cooperation in the agricultural sector so that each side can diversify products and supply chains," Dien told U.S. ambassador to Hanoi Marc Knapper at a meeting earlier this week, the Vietnamese government said in a statement on Friday.

He said Vietnam also hopes the U.S. would further open its market for Vietnamese farm produce.

Vietnam is the U.S.'s 9th largest export market for agricultural products such as meat, fruit, corn and dairy products.

Vietnam's trade surplus with the United States hit a record high of more than $123 billion last year, U.S. data showed.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement