Vietnam sets minimum state ownership for major banks at 65%

HANOI, Oct 29 : Vietnam has approved a plan to set the minimum state ownership level for state-run lenders at 65 per cent by 2030, part of a broader programme to restructure state capital in major enterprises and banks.

State holdings currently stand at 76.73 per cent in BIDV, 74.80 per cent in Vietcombank and 64.46 per cent in VietinBank.

Separately, the government said state ownership in Vietnam Airlines under the restructuring plan would be increased to 86.42 per cent by 2030, from the current level of 39.29 per cent.