Vietnam targets annual growth of at least 10% for 2026-2030

HANOI :Vietnam is aiming to grow its economy by at least 10 per cent a year over the 2026-2030 period, according to a document prepared by the country's ruling Communist Party for its upcoming five-year congress, released on Wednesday.

It is also aiming to bring gross domestic product per capita up to $8,500 by 2030, according to the document posted on the party's website, up from the $4,700-$5,000 target for the 2021-2025 period.

The congress is held every five years and sets the main policies for the country as well as deciding new leadership for the party and the government.

The date for the upcoming congress hasn't yet been announced.

Vietnam targeted 6.5-7.0 per cent annual growth over the 2021-2025 period.