Vietnamese airline Vietjet orders 100 Airbus jets, 40 Rolls-Royce engines

HANOI :Vietnamese carrier Vietjet agreed to place multi-billion-dollar orders for 100 planes from Airbus, the companies said in a joint statement on Thursday.

Vietjet also announced an order for 40 Rolls-Royce engines, as it seeks to expand its fleet.

The deals, which confirmed previous preliminary agreements, were announced as Vietnam's top leader To Lam visited Britain to elevate ties with London.

The airline placed orders for 100 Airbus A321neo jets, following a non-binding memorandum of understanding signed in June with Airbus, according to the joint statement.

The value of the deal was not disclosed but Vietjet said in an internal document seen by Reuters it was worth $25 billion, without clarifying whether it included more planes, engines and additional services.

The budget airline, which is embroiled in a dispute at London's High Court over a payment for four leased planes, also confirmed an agreement with Rolls-Royce for 40 Trent 7000 engines to power 20 Airbus A330neo aircraft.

The same Vietjet document showed the deal was worth $3.8 billion, a value that had not been previously disclosed.

Rolls-Royce had announced the agreement in June, but declined to comment on the value.