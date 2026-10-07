Vietnam's central bank says inflation is higher than targeted but remains under control

HANOI, Oct 7 : The rise in annual inflation in September has put pressure on Vietnam's monetary policy management for the rest of this year but prices remain under control, central bank deputy governor Pham Thanh Ha said on Wednesday.

• Vietnam's annual inflation in September was 5.08 per cent, compared with 4.89 per cent in August, according to data from the statistics office.

• Export-reliant Vietnam has faced higher prices for imported fuels this year due to the Iran war.

• Banks' total lending has risen 11.59 per cent from the end of last year, Ha said.

• The country has a target of keeping inflation at 4.5 per cent this year.